McCASKIE - John Matthew passed away on September 27, 2020 at the age of 54. John was a quick wit with a great intellect, a larger-than-life, unique individual whose personality and charm were contagious and effortless. A favorite phrase of his was "Amazing!" as he was always amazed by the beauty of the world around him. He suffered deeply from the disease of addiction which led to his tragic passing. He will be missed enormously and eternally loved by his friends and family. John is survived by his parents, Jack and Sue; his children, Tanner and Talia; his siblings and in-laws, Fiona, Jenny, Katie, Richard and Gary; his nephews, Darcy, Rohan, Kaleb and Daelan; and his former wife, Sue. The family asks for donations to the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2020.
