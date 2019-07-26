|
MCDONNELL- John Joseph Raised in Baldwin, now a resident of West Sayville, lost at age 51. Cherished son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. Served the community first as a LIRR Police Officer, and then for 18 years as a Nassau County Highway Patrol Officer. Beloved son of Joanne and Robert McDonnell (deceased). Younger brother of Katherine McDonnell and Robert McDonnell (Cindy), loving uncle to Jackie and Ally. Visitation at Raynor & D'Andrea in West Sayville, Friday from 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, in Sayville on Saturday at 11:00am, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army, or the Tunnels To Towers Foundation.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019