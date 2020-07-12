McElwee - John, age 81 of Massapequa died peacefully on June 22, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Survived by his wife Carole McElwee (nee Schneider), his children Christine Joerg (Steven Joerg), Jeanne, Janice, J.P. and proud grandfather of Justin and Sabrina. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 11am at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Inurnment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to St. Francis Hospital Foundation, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn, NY 11576 (In Memo: Cancer Institute, John McElwee). Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. massapequafuneralhome.com