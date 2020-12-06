McGINN - John"Johnny", long time resident of Babylon, New York and most recently of McKinney, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on November 30. Johnny was born on August 29, 1932 on Mulholland Ave in Dundalk, County Louth Ireland. He was the oldest brother to Rosie, Maura, Patrick, Gerard, Denis, Josie and Paul and beloved son to Martha and Patrick McGinn. Johnny was certainly the light in his mother's eye for she called him "the best in the world" and to all who knew him he was. He was a friend to many, the man that was called to fix anything and everything. His reputation spawned a phrase: "If Johnny can't fix it, it's broken." Johnny loved music, dancing, gardening, musicals, John Wayne, John McCormick, Laurel and Hardy, Notre Dame football and the Buffalo Bills. Johnny's early champion was his sister Rosie, who encouraged him to enter trade school in the 1950s in the hopes of a better life. He quickly became a star pupil and won high awards in his apprenticeship, starting his career as a machinist on the National Rail Network in Ireland where he worked on steam engines. In 1957, again at the encouragement of his sister, Johnny emigrated to America where he began a 30 year career as a machinist on the Long Island Railroad. During those early years he provided for his family in Ireland and then, once married, settled in Babylon Village where he raised his family. If John wasn't working at the LIRR you could find him carefully tending to his garden or helping a neighbor in need. He was a master of splitting plants and growing prolific gardens from a few seeds. In so many ways, he made the world more beautiful. John is survived by his many nieces and nephews, his daughters Katherine of McKinney, Texas and Jennifer of Freeport, Maine; sons-in- law Steven Curtis of McKinney, Texas and Timothy R Fox of Freeport, Maine and his beloved grandchildren Elijah, Zoe, Ava and Amelia. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public funeral at this time.







