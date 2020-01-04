|
MCGOVERN - John Michael 87 of St. James, NY on January 3, 2020. Former Principal of Kings Park School District for over 24years; Parkview Elementary, San Remo Elementary and Fort Salonga Elementary. Loving husband to Nancy. Beloved father to Kathleen Miller, Maureen (Tom) Sederberg, Lizbeth (Drew) Benzoni, Terence McGovern, Sean (Amanda) Robinson, Tracy Robinson (Joe Lobasso), MaryKathryn Robinson. Cherished grandpa of 12 and great grandpa of 12. Adored brother of the late Mary Jane. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Sunday for Memorial Visitation 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Memorial Mass on Monday Sts. Philip & James RC Church at 10am. Burial of Cremains to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations to the Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main Street, Northport,NY 11768 www.visitingnurseservice.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 4, 2020