|
|
MCTIGUE - John F. 2ndLieutenant, US Army Air Force was killed in action over Merseburg, Germany on August 24, 1944. Returned home November 15, 2019. Born on August 10, 1922 in Manhattan to John and Mary Elizabeth, he was the oldest of 4 children, the late Edna Karlsson, the late Dorothy Rice, and his younger brother Thomas. First in his class at St. Joseph's Catholic School in NYC, and honors graduate at Haaren Aviation HS. John had a passion for aviation and often visited Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. During WWII, he was the co-pilot in a B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft brought down by enemy fire during a bombing raid over Merseburg. His remains were disinterred from the Lorraine American Cemetery in St. Avold, France, and identified on September 5, 2019 by DNA analysis. He will be returned to NYC on Friday, November 15th, with a military honor guard. Family will receive friends on Sunday November 17, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday November 18, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019