RIGNEY - John Michael "Jack," 71, passed away gracefully in Huntsville, AL, on March 31, 2020. Born and raised on Long Island, NY, Jack graduated from West Babylon High School in 1967 and immediately enlisted in the Army, answering an undeniable call to serve his beloved nation during a time of war. A bona-fide warrior with an indomitable spirit, Jack served the 25th Infantry Division with distinction as an Infantryman and Sergeant in Vietnam throughout the historical TET offensive in 1968. Honorably Discharged and returning home, Jack enjoyed lifelong passions for family, football, lacrosse, muscle cars, boating, golf, and authentic Italian food. He excelled professionally in the construction and concrete industry, where he rose to become a record-breaking "Salesmaster" for the W.R. Grace Corp., concrete chemical division, serving all 5 boroughs and Long Island, in addition to becoming both Founder and President of the Long Island Concrete Producer's Association. Jack's charisma and sense of humor were larger than life, and his willingness to care, feed, and nurture both strangers and friends alike was without equal. Jack is survived by the love of his life, his wife of almost 40 years Collette Rigney, his son Michael Rigney, daughter-in-law Jennifer Gambino-Rigney, grandson's Jackson and Luca Rigney, brother Eddy Rigney, and a large group of extended family and lifelong friends. In light of current events, a private service will be conducted, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to: warriormissionranch.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020