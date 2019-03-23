|
MILLER - John H., Jr. of East Northport, NY on March 21, 2019 at 96 years of age. Loving husband of Lucille. Beloved father of Barbarajean (David) Knepp, Maureen Cook and Jack (Cathy). Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Visitation Sunday, 2 - 4 and 7 -9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019