Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Miller

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Miller Notice
MILLER - John H., Jr. of East Northport, NY on March 21, 2019 at 96 years of age. Loving husband of Lucille. Beloved father of Barbarajean (David) Knepp, Maureen Cook and Jack (Cathy). Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four. Visitation Sunday, 2 - 4 and 7 -9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 9:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now