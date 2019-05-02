|
MORENA - John M., 96, on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie "Micky" (nee Culmone) and his loving son, Johnny Boy. Cherished father of Robert and Michael (Tina). Loving grand-father of John, Nicole, and Anthony Morena. Dear brother in-law of Judy and Peter Vail and the late Fran Blersh and Phyllis Morena. Lifelong friend of Pasquale Franzese and dearest friend of Carol Campo. Predeceased by his parents, Dominick and Josephine (Perrotta) Morena and his brother, Alfonse Morena. Family will receive friends at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 1001 Route 25A., Miller Place, on Friday, May 3, 2019, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019