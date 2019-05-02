Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
(631) 744-1001
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
1001 Route 25a
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Morena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Morena

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Morena Notice
MORENA - John M., 96, on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie "Micky" (nee Culmone) and his loving son, Johnny Boy. Cherished father of Robert and Michael (Tina). Loving grand-father of John, Nicole, and Anthony Morena. Dear brother in-law of Judy and Peter Vail and the late Fran Blersh and Phyllis Morena. Lifelong friend of Pasquale Franzese and dearest friend of Carol Campo. Predeceased by his parents, Dominick and Josephine (Perrotta) Morena and his brother, Alfonse Morena. Family will receive friends at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 1001 Route 25A., Miller Place, on Friday, May 3, 2019, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now