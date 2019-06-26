|
MURPHY- John Joseph Jr. of Greenlawn, NY on June 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Ursula. Loving father of John (Suzanne), Kevin (Therese), Mary (Richard) Murphy-Feldman, and Michael (Claudia). Proud grandfather of Madeleine, Connor, Sean, Jack and Jason. Dear brother of Sister Marie T. Murphy. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00am at St. Francis of Assisi, Greeenlawn. Interment St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx NY. In lieu of flowers donations to VNS & Hospice of Suffolk 505 Main Street Northport New York 11768 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday from June 26 to June 27, 2019