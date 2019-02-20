|
MUSUMECI - John, of West Islip, LI on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Michelina Musumeci. Devoted father of Charles (Felice) Musumeci, Sara (Ron) Shindel, Anthony Musumeci and Annette (Rich) Degnan. Cherished grandfather of ten. Loving brother of Joseph Musumeci. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. President of the "Table of Knowledge" at Anthony's Pizza in West Islip, LI along with John D., Rich A., Mike K. and Chris H. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI on Monday 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019