Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
2786 Hempstead Tpke
Levittown, NY
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
2786 Hempstead Tpke
Levittown, NY
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
John Neznamy

NEZNAMY - John of East Meadow on January 14, 2020. Member of East Meadow Fire Department for 60 years. Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Lisa Byrne and Curt S. Cherished grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 8. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown (2 Blks E. of Wantagh Pkwy). Religious Service Monday 1:00 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 18, 2020
