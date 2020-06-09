Or Copy this URL to Share

O'DONOHOE - John C. of Wading River, born on December 25, 1941, passed away on June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Sueanne. Loving father of Matthew and Terence and his wife Dorothy. Cherished grandfather of Daniel. Due to the Covid 19 crisis John is to be interred at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial services may take place late at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Brueggemann Funeral Home, East Northport.







