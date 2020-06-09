John O'Donohoe
1941 - 2020
O'DONOHOE - John C. of Wading River, born on December 25, 1941, passed away on June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Sueanne. Loving father of Matthew and Terence and his wife Dorothy. Cherished grandfather of Daniel. Due to the Covid 19 crisis John is to be interred at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial services may take place late at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Brueggemann Funeral Home, East Northport.



Published in Newsday from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
