O'MALLEY- John of Deer Park passed away November 20, 2020 (age 77). John is now reunited with his beloved wife, Joan. Devoted father to Michael (Nancy), Matthew (Suzanne), Christy (Jeff) Petruzzelli, and Dan (Bridget). He will be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren. Cherished brother of Kathleen Taggart and brother-in-law to Theresa McLeod and Edward McEvoy. Memorial donations may be made to NYCPBA Widows and Orphans Fund. Family to receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com