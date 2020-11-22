1/1
John O'Malley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'MALLEY- John of Deer Park passed away November 20, 2020 (age 77). John is now reunited with his beloved wife, Joan. Devoted father to Michael (Nancy), Matthew (Suzanne), Christy (Jeff) Petruzzelli, and Dan (Bridget). He will be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren. Cherished brother of Kathleen Taggart and brother-in-law to Theresa McLeod and Edward McEvoy. Memorial donations may be made to NYCPBA Widows and Orphans Fund. Family to receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11am - 1pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved