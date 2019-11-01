|
O'MARA - John (Bud), 93, on October 29, 2019. Son of the late John O'Mara and Helena Mahoney O'Mara. Survived by his beloved wife, Maureen and 5 children, Noreen, Sean, Patricia, Margaret (Peg) and Michael. Proud grandfather to his 14 grandchildren. Loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. Abundant love of God and Family. Educator for 39 years. WWII Veteran. Passionate golfer and sports fan. Visitation Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Frederick J. Chapey and Sons, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage New York, 11714. Mass Saturday 9:45 AM at St. Martin of Tours, Bethpage. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019