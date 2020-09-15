John Onorata

ONORATA - John P. of East Meadow, NY on September 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father of Lucy, Kathryn, Paul, Jeannie Hansen (the late Christopher), Joy Walch (David), and Elizabeth Coners (Christopher). Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Bryan, Elissa, Matthew, Emily, Brooke, Shaylee, and Violet. Devoted great-grandfather of Melina. Adored brother of Robert (the late Marie), and the late Josephine Burden (George). Proud US Army Veteran and NYPD Detective. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 10 am, with an interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com