BECKER - John Owen at the age of 61, on March 22, 2020, at his residence. Beloved son of Nancy L. Fardelmann and William M. Becker. Dear brother of Robert and William (Gerry). Cherished uncle of Serena, Heather, Chris and Justin. John was an Eagle Scout, an avid skier, loved to walk and in his youth ride trains. John persevered in the face of adversity throughout his life. The Becker family would like to thank all of John's friends, support staff, doctors and kind people who have helped him along the way. Special thanks to the congregation of Garden City Community Church for their endless support. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Garden City Community Church, 245 Stewart Ave., Garden City, NY 11530. John will be missed by many and remembered by all.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 25, 2020