HEAPHY - John P., formerly of NHP and Long Beach. USMC 1954-57, N.Y.C TP 1961-63 and FDNY, 1963-93. Devoted father of John (Geri) Dennis, Jim (Helen), and Joseph (Ann). Cherished brother of Elizabeth Devaney. Michael (Sue) and the late Thomas (Nora). Beloved Suzanne Arcario. Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 1. Known as a world traveler. Loved politics, the theatre, arts, movies, and body surfing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.
