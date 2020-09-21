ROMEO - John P. (Jack) of Syosset, NY passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Marilyn. Cherished father of John R. (Suzanne) and Thomas (Andria). Loving grandfather to four grandsons, Thomas, Joseph, Jack and Michael. Jack was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was an Operating Engineer and member of the I.U.O.E Local 15 for over 50 years. Jack will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of humor who was kind to all and whose integrity was only exceeded by the love for his family. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home of Syosset, 79 Berry Hill Road. Visiting Tuesday, September 22, 5-9pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45am at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Avenue, Syosset. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton, New York.







