WALSH - John P age 81 of Melville NY, formerly of Kissimmee FL and North Massapequa NY passed peacefully with his children at his side. Beloved husband of Margaret Walsh (nee Gallagher) for 51 years who predeceased him in 2015. Loving father of Colleen Irwin (Donald), Kerry McCormick (Bob) and Patrick (Liz). Adoring Poppy to Ryan, Brianna, Devin, Connor, Sean, Kevin, Joseph, Michael, and Nicole. Reposing at Dalton Funeral Home 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown NY July 7th 1-5 pm. Thirty people maximum will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We appreciate your understanding during this time. Mass of Christian Burial on July 8th 11:30 at St. James Church in Seaford. Internment at Grace Episcopal Church in Massapequa.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
