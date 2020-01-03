Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
PACEY- John Smith, 95, of Patchogue, NY on January 2, 2020. Proud WWII US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. Pacey. Loving father of David (Jill) Pacey, Ruth Hark, and William (Jennifer) Pacey. Cherished grandfather of John, Jacqueline, William, and Rachel. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Closing Prayer at 10am on Monday. Committal with Military Honors to follow in Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Chapter; 3281Veterans Memorial Highway Suite E-13; Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020
