PACEY- John Smith, 95, of Patchogue, NY on January 2, 2020. Proud WWII US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. Pacey. Loving father of David (Jill) Pacey, Ruth Hark, and William (Jennifer) Pacey. Cherished grandfather of John, Jacqueline, William, and Rachel. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Sunday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Closing Prayer at 10am on Monday. Committal with Military Honors to follow in Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Long Island Chapter; 3281Veterans Memorial Highway Suite E-13; Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020