John Pangarliotas

PANGARLIOTAS - John (87), on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of James (Eileen), Jeanne, and Johanna (Tommy) Scudero. Adoring grandfather of Johnnie and Natalie Scudero. Visitation Friday 5-8pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Funeral Service Saturday, 10am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, Hempstead, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
