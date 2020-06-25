John Pangarliotas

PANGARLIOTAS - John (87), on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of James (Eileen), Jeanne, and Johanna (Tommy) Scudero. Adoring grandfather of Johnnie and Natalie Scudero. Visitation Friday 5-8pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Funeral Service Saturday, 10am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, Hempstead, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.