|
|
FUCIGNA - John Patrick of Garden City and Quogue, NY entered onto eternal rest surrounded by family on December 22, 2019. John is survived by his dedicated and loving wife Jane Francis (Fagan) of 61 years along with his five children and their spouses, John Thomas and Leslie (Graves) of Darien, CT, Dr. Robert and Dr. Carol (Clark) of Stamford, CT, Brian and Theresa (Vaughan) of East Moriches, NY, Michael and Jacqueline (Weihs) of Fairfield, CT and Jane Ellen and Brian Logler of Garden City, NY. John is also survived by his sister, Maryann (Staudenmaier) and her husband Bill of Boca Raton, FL as well as his sisters-in-law Carol Fucigna of Norwalk, CT and Sr. Kathleen Fagan, RSHM of New York City. John was predeceased by both his parents Joseph and Mary Fucigna, as well as his brothers Joseph and Thomas. John and Jane also have 14 loving grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that will miss him terribly. John was born on November 21, 1931 in Flushing, NY and enjoyed working with his father in the family tile business in Great Neck, NY. He graduated from Vilianova University in 1954 from the NROTC program with a BS in Economics. He was commissioned as a LTJG in the US Navy in the summer of 1954. John served proudly and with distinction aboard Destroyers USS Steinaker and USS Camp in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean where he developed his love for travel. John utilized the GI Bill to attend Columbia University where he received an MS in Business in 1958. During his Navy years he met Jane and they married on June 28, 1958 in Westhampton Beach, NY. John and Jane started a family in Midwood, Brooklyn and moved to Garden City where they raised their children. He started his Finance career at Chase Manhattan Bank and moved on to Martin Marietta in NYC Transferring to a position at Bowater NA, Old Greenwich, CT in 1976, from which he retired as Executive VP, Finance in 1993. John enjoyed tennis, skiing, running and biking, as well as traveling the world with Jane. He loved the Surf Club of Quogue, NY, he sat for endless hours watching his children and grandchildren play in the surf. Calling Hours will be held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY Thursday, December 26, 2019 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph's RC Church, 130 Fifth Street, Garden City, NY on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10am. A private internment ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Southampton, NY.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019