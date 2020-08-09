1/1
John Patrick Lilly
LILLY - John Patrick (Jack) age 58, formerly of North Babylon, NY, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, NC after a long and courageous battle. Jack leaves behind his loving parents, William and Kathleen, his devoted brothers, Bill (Lisa), Tom (Carmen), and Kevin (Debbie) his loving sister Kathleen (Karl) along with 13 adoring nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Jack proudly served his beloved country as a member of the USMC stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. Jack was a dedicated member of the Local 7 United Brotherhood Labor Union and worked in the 9/11 clean up efforts at Ground Zero. Jack will be buried on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, NC at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery. A Mem-orial Service will be held in NY at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
