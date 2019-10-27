|
|
MAHON - John Patrick, ESQ long time resident of Wantagh, NY, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty," his wife of 69 years, who passed away on July 26, 2019. Devoted father of Carol Ann Salazar (Anthony), Eileen Price (Paul), Teresa Tavelli (Mark), Patricia Rosaschi (Charles), Barbara, Beth Mooney (Jay), Jim (Stephanie), Larry (Joan), Ken (Mary Beth), Stephen (Tara), and Brian (Tracie). Cherished by his 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Matthew, and predeceased by Thomas and Michael. John was an active member of St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church where he was a 4th Degree Knight in the K of C, and Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and many other church services. Proud Army Air Corp WWII Veteran. He attended St. Francis College (honorary Masters) and St. John's Law School where he was member of the Law Review and, in 1948, obtained his J.D. He obtained his LL.M in Labor Law and Aviation Law from NYU. John is the founder of Mahon, Mahon, Kerins & O'Brien, LLC and was Of Counsel to the firm and actively engaged as an attorney until his death. On Nov 2018, John celebrated 70 years admission to the NY State Bar. Active in many organizations, he was a member of the American Bar Assoc, NYS Bar Assoc, NCB Assoc, and a Charter Member of the Catholic Lawyers Guild. John was an inspiration of faith, love, and kindness to all he touched. Though his passing leaves a huge hole, we find comfort knowing that he is reunited with the love of his life, Betty. His passing reminds us how blessed we are to have shared our journey with such a great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11:15 am, St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019