|
|
GONSALVES - John Paul. Peacefully, at home on November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Cordaro). Devoted father of Greg, Dana and Carin. Proud grandfather of Peter, Owen, Nolan & Isabella. Survived by his brother Anthony and sisters Mary Tripi and Delores Costa. Family to receive friends at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home 445 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hydrocephalus Association would be greatly appreciated. www.hydroassoc.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019