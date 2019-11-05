Home

Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 794-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:15 AM
Sacred Heart Church
JOHN PAUL GONSALVES Notice
GONSALVES - John Paul. Peacefully, at home on November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Cordaro). Devoted father of Greg, Dana and Carin. Proud grandfather of Peter, Owen, Nolan & Isabella. Survived by his brother Anthony and sisters Mary Tripi and Delores Costa. Family to receive friends at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home 445 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hydrocephalus Association would be greatly appreciated. www.hydroassoc.org
Nov. 5, 2019
