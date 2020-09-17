1/1
John Paul Petito
PETITO-John Paul of Moriches, NY (formerly of Brentwood), on September 15, 2020, in his 89th year. Former Commissioner of Public Works for Town of Islip. Beloved husband of Genevieve. Loving father of John, Janet Donovan, Joseph and Jay Petito. Cherished grandfather of four and great grandfather of four. Reposing at Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches N.Y. Where a religious service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 am at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Visiting Sunday 2-5pm. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
