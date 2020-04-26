|
John Paul Schwartz, beloved husband, father and "JP" was welcomed peacefully into heaven on April, 20, 2020. John was born on October 5, 1946 in the Bronx to Catherine and Charles Schwartz. John was known to all for his fun loving spirit, his strength of character and his unmatched generosity. He was never one to complain and was a problem solver for many. He told a good joke, provided love and support to those in need and was a steadying hand for everyone who knew him. John graduated from St. Helena's High School in 1964 and from Manhattan College in 1969. He went on to a successful career in public accounting and then in banking. He was respected by all who worked with him for his intelligence, his principled leadership and his adherence to a moral code. He married Jill Butler, who he affectionately called "Irish" in 1970. They raised 4 children in Huntington, and John was a fixture on soccer fields and basketball courts all over LI coaching and watching them compete. He hated to miss a game and rarely did. When his children competed collegiately, he thought nothing of day trips to Boston for games. He was so proud of them and never missed an opportunity to tell them that they were his greatest blessings, just by being themselves. As the family grew, he welcomed his children's spouses with the most open arms. He called them his sons and daughter "in love" instead of "in law." Perhaps his happiest moments were those spent with his 9 grandchildren. He arrived at the hospital to meet his first granddaughter on the day she was born wearing a tie it was such a special occasion, he felt it had to be marked with formal wear. John is survived by his loving wife, Jill and by his heartbroken but grateful children and their spouses Jennifer Staub (Craig), Jim Schwartz (Kathy), Beth Foley (Bill) and Kristen Glick (Jed). His 9 grandchildren will miss their "JP" terribly Katherine, Brendan and Elizabeth Staub; Kaitlyn, Kiera and Megan Schwartz; Jane and Kate Foley; and Eli Glick. His brothers his twin, Jim (Ana) and Marty (Paula) and his sisters Kathleen Knapp (Fred), Mary Ann Schwartz and Eileen Ferrara (Ralph) all survive him as do numerous nieces and nephews. John was a proud American, an honest businessman, a loyal friend, a loving and loved family man and a true gentleman. The lives of so many are better for knowing him. He will be missed.John's life will be celebrated at a future date. The family requests donations in John's name be made to . Michaeljfox.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020