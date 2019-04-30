|
Pavlovich - John of Mineola on April 29, 2019. Long time restauranteur. Loving husband of the late Antonia. Devoted father of Mirko (Mary) Pavlovich. Loving grandfather of Gina (Mark), Antoniak, Michael (Calley) Pavlovich and Marie (Dan) Krueger. Dear great grandfather of Max, Victoria, Adrianna, Lyda, Mark, Rocco and Catherine. Visiting Thursday 2-5 & 7-9pm Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45am Friday Corpus Christi Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019