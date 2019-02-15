|
PETROWSKI- John "Jack" of West Islip, LI, suddenly while vacationing in Aruba on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Devoted and loving father of John and Janine Petrowski and Kristen, Lori and Dennis Finnegan. Cher-ished grandfather of Spencer and Gwenyth. Loving brother of Andy Petrowski and Barbara and Joe Badamo. Predeceased by his brothers Steve, Bob and Charlie. Adored uncle of many. Jack was a proud Lieutenant of the Suffolk County Police Department, serving over 40 years. Memorial Visiting at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons West Islip Funeral Home (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Memorial Mass will be held Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Memorial Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.Chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019