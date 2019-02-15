Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, LI., NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Petrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Petrowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Petrowski Notice
PETROWSKI- John "Jack" of West Islip, LI, suddenly while vacationing in Aruba on February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Devoted and loving father of John and Janine Petrowski and Kristen, Lori and Dennis Finnegan. Cher-ished grandfather of Spencer and Gwenyth. Loving brother of Andy Petrowski and Barbara and Joe Badamo. Predeceased by his brothers Steve, Bob and Charlie. Adored uncle of many. Jack was a proud Lieutenant of the Suffolk County Police Department, serving over 40 years. Memorial Visiting at the Fredrick J. Chapey and Sons West Islip Funeral Home (1/4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Memorial Mass will be held Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Memorial Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.Chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now