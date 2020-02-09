Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's
691 Garfield Pkwy
Bethany Beach, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pilkington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pilkington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Pilkington Notice
PILKINGTON - John F. (72) of Frankford, DE formerly of East Northport, Feb. 6 surrounded by his loving family in Lewes, DE. Retired Vice President, Citibank. Devoted to Catholic Church at his parishes St. Anthony of Padua East Northport & St. Ann Bethany Beach. Beloved husband of Annabelle. Loving father of Chris (Michele), Tom (Maggie) & Lauren (Pete). Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Hannah, Tommy & Mary. Caring brother of Kathy (Joe), Jeanie, Bryan (Ana) & late Georgette. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation 4-8 PM, Fri. Feb. 14, at Melson Funeral Home, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd, Ocean View, DE. Mass 10 AM, Sat. Feb. 15, St. Ann's, 691 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Ann parish, Bethany Beach.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -