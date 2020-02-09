|
PILKINGTON - John F. (72) of Frankford, DE formerly of East Northport, Feb. 6 surrounded by his loving family in Lewes, DE. Retired Vice President, Citibank. Devoted to Catholic Church at his parishes St. Anthony of Padua East Northport & St. Ann Bethany Beach. Beloved husband of Annabelle. Loving father of Chris (Michele), Tom (Maggie) & Lauren (Pete). Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Hannah, Tommy & Mary. Caring brother of Kathy (Joe), Jeanie, Bryan (Ana) & late Georgette. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation 4-8 PM, Fri. Feb. 14, at Melson Funeral Home, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd, Ocean View, DE. Mass 10 AM, Sat. Feb. 15, St. Ann's, 691 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Ann parish, Bethany Beach.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020