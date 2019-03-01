Home

POLLACK - John "Jack" of Huntington passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Susan (Nelson). Devoted father of Mary (Mac Titmus), Robert, Donald, Joan (Mike) Fortin and granddaughter Abigail. Cherished brother of Jill Pollack (Maria Russo). He was an Army Veteran and retired from Equitable Life Insurance Company. He loved to golf and play tournament bridge. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to National Parkinsons Foundation. All services will be held for immediate family.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2019
