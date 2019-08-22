Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home
2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY)
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home
2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY)
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
East Meadow, NY
View Map
John Prendergast


1928 - 2019
John Prendergast Notice
PRENDERGAST - John J. of East Meadow, NY on August 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Pamela. Adored brother of Mary. Proud WWII US Navy Veteran. John spent over 40 years bartending at the East Meadow Bowling Alley. He is remembered for his bright smile and unique sense of humor. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019
