|
|
PRENDERGAST - John J. of East Meadow, NY on August 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Pamela. Adored brother of Mary. Proud WWII US Navy Veteran. John spent over 40 years bartending at the East Meadow Bowling Alley. He is remembered for his bright smile and unique sense of humor. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019