ZAPPA - John R. on Jan. 27, 2020 after celebrating life for 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (Chiusano), Loving father of Annmarie D'Antoni, Michael & Maria Zappa, Mary and Joseph Sanelli, Joann and Peter Freeman. Devoted Grandfather of Arlene Greiner, Francesca Harnum, Michael John Zappa, Jeanette Freeman, Peter D'Antoni, Nicholas Zappa, William Freeman, Joseph Sanelli, Robert Sanelli, Christopher Sanelli. Reposing Malverne Funeral Home 330 Hempstead Ave, Malverne, Friday January 31st from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 1st 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Malverne. Interment to follow at St John Cemetery Middle Village NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020