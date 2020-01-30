Home

Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
(516) 593-7230
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malverne Funeral Home Anthony J. Walsh & Son, Inc.
330 Hempstead Avenue
Malverne, NY 11565
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church
Malverne, NY
John R. Zappa Notice
ZAPPA - John R. on Jan. 27, 2020 after celebrating life for 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (Chiusano), Loving father of Annmarie D'Antoni, Michael & Maria Zappa, Mary and Joseph Sanelli, Joann and Peter Freeman. Devoted Grandfather of Arlene Greiner, Francesca Harnum, Michael John Zappa, Jeanette Freeman, Peter D'Antoni, Nicholas Zappa, William Freeman, Joseph Sanelli, Robert Sanelli, Christopher Sanelli. Reposing Malverne Funeral Home 330 Hempstead Ave, Malverne, Friday January 31st from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 1st 9:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Malverne. Interment to follow at St John Cemetery Middle Village NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
