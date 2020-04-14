|
REGAN John "Jack" Joseph, Jr. son of the late John Joseph and Mary Ellen (nee McGovern) Regan of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. Jack was a longtime resident of Lindenhurst. He passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10th at age 82 due to renal failure. Jack was visited by his children from both coasts and was comforted in his last hours by his daughter Doloris. Jack was the beloved husband and widower of Catherine Lorraine (nee Godlewski) Regan, Loving father of Pat Klepadlo/Cicolello, Terri Klepadlo (Carlos) Berio, Frank Klepadlo (Roni), Doloris (Ken) Morakkabi, Colleen (Paul) Mantell, Danny Regan (Roxanna), Keith Regan (Carissa), Kevin Regan and Brian Regan. Cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 4. Proud Veteran of the US Army, SPC-E4. Jack will be missed by so many. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Memorial Service at Lindenhurst Funeral Home to be announced.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020