Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for John Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Regan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Regan Notice
REGAN John "Jack" Joseph, Jr. son of the late John Joseph and Mary Ellen (nee McGovern) Regan of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. Jack was a longtime resident of Lindenhurst. He passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10th at age 82 due to renal failure. Jack was visited by his children from both coasts and was comforted in his last hours by his daughter Doloris. Jack was the beloved husband and widower of Catherine Lorraine (nee Godlewski) Regan, Loving father of Pat Klepadlo/Cicolello, Terri Klepadlo (Carlos) Berio, Frank Klepadlo (Roni), Doloris (Ken) Morakkabi, Colleen (Paul) Mantell, Danny Regan (Roxanna), Keith Regan (Carissa), Kevin Regan and Brian Regan. Cherished grandfather of 19 and great grandfather of 4. Proud Veteran of the US Army, SPC-E4. Jack will be missed by so many. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday, April 17th, 2020. Memorial Service at Lindenhurst Funeral Home to be announced.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindenhurst Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -