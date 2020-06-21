John Remsen

REMSEN - John K. Jr., life long resident of Freeport on June 20, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Retired Supervisor for Verizon in Garden City. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of John K. III (Margaret), Laura Remsen, and Linda (Dave) Karp. Dear grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 5. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30am Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church. Private Interment Greenfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral 110 Pine Street Freeport, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.