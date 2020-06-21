John Remsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REMSEN - John K. Jr., life long resident of Freeport on June 20, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Retired Supervisor for Verizon in Garden City. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of John K. III (Margaret), Laura Remsen, and Linda (Dave) Karp. Dear grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 5. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:30am Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church. Private Interment Greenfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hungerford & Clark Inc Funeral 110 Pine Street Freeport, N.Y.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved