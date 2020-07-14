DONAHUE - John Reynolds (Jack) 82, of Winter Park, FL, formerly of Kings Park, New York passed away peacefully July 7, 2020 from complications following a stroke in 2019. Jack was a devoted husband to Linda Louise Rose and the late Norma Jean Carnese, and beloved father of Susan (Robert) Herzog and John Nicholas (Gail) and stepfather to Michael Solvig (Sandra Bowers); cherished grandfather of Luke, Brian, Eric, John Gordon, Tyler and Kyle; brother of James, Jeffrey and the late Joan Russell. He was the son of the late John Bertram and Jeannette (Reynolds) Donahue. Raised in Howard Beach, New York, Jack attended John Adams High School and graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute as a Civil Engineer. He began his Engineering career, working in the subway system of New York City Transit. After more than twenty years of service with the Long Island Railroad, he retired as Assistant Chief EngineerDesign and Construction. Jack then brought his high level of expertise to the New York State Department of Transportation, retiring after ten years. He was a licensed Professional Engineer and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was a Cub Scout Pack Leader and a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Kings Park. He enjoyed gardening, golfing and biking including participation in the Bike to Work program and the Bike New York bicycle tour. A private service will be held in Albany, New York and a memorial service will be held in Florida. Tributes may be posted at: hiers-baxley.com
