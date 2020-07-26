1/
John Richard Palmirotto Sr.
PALMIROTTO - John Richard, Sr. of Glen Cove passed away peacefully at home on July 22nd. Original owner of E-Z Do Carwash. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Marie and son, John Richard, Jr. (Eggie). Survived by his cherished children Gary (Carla), Todd (Joan), Cindy, Dana Mesloh (Eddie), Beth Carthew. Proud and loving Poppy to 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in John's name to the St. Hugh of Lincoln Outreach, 21 East Ninth St., Huntington Station, NY 11746 where John volunteered.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 26, 2020.
