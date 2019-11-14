Newsday Notices
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Chapel 8
Pond Place
Oyster Bay Cove, NY
YOUNG - John Richard, Sr. on November 8, 2019 of East Northport at age 73. Beloved husband of the late Pamela. Loving father of John Jr. (Julie) and Jennie (Andy) Greene. Adored grandfather of Alec, Nicholas, A.J., and Tommy. Loving companion of Joan Isaac. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10AM at St. Pius V Chapel 8, Pond Place, Oyster Bay Cove, NY 11771. Interment to follow St. Joseph's Cemetery, 1275 Hearts Content Road, Round Top, NY 12473. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, www.JDRF.org. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
