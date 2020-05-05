|
|
BROCK - John (Jack) Robert, of Moriches, formerly of Bethpage, passed away peacefully on May 1st, at the age of 92. Loving husband of Nancy for 69 years. Beloved father of Susan Lott (Chuck), Jack (Darla), Nancy, Connie Filice (Frank), and Kerry Lapine (John). Devoted grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 8. He is also survived by his sister Florence Warren. He was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School NYC in 1945. He went on to join the US Navy and served during WWII in the South Pacific. Graduated from Hunter College in 1950, the first class to break the 75 year old tradition of an all girl college. He worked at Somerset Importers in Manhattan and retired in 1987. A diehard Yankee fan and Notre Dame fan. He was the quintessential Irishman a role he relished with great pride. His wonderful combination of wit, wisdom, and humor was punctuated by his gift of storytelling. He was truly loved by all who met him. We offer an Irish blessing in his memory. Grant me a sense of humor, Lord, The saving grace to see a joke, To win some happiness from life, And pass it on to other folk! Due to the COVID Pandemic, Memorial services for Mr. Brock will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020