1/1
John Rosso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSO - John J., 86. Passed on July 30th. A proud first generation American, born to a German mother and Italian father in Queens, New York he was raised in Mastic Beach, Long Island. Following his military service in the Unites States Navy, he became an entrepreneur and community leader. He served as a member and Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature and was later appointed by Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush to positions in the Energy, Housing and Urban Development Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, subsequently relocating to Washington, D.C. He retired to St. Petersburg, Florida in 2003. With each move from Long Island to Washington, D.C. to Florida he lent his considerable skills and energy to better his community. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Joanne (Ennesser), his daughter Lori, his son John and wife Lucinda, and his beloved grandchildren John and Adelina. He was an exceptional man who loved his family deeply. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name would be appreciated to the American Kidney Fund or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Visitation will be on August 10th followed by a Service on August 11th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. Webcasting of the Service and condolence book will be online at: www.memorialparkfuneral home.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved