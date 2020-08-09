John Rosso

ROSSO - John J., 86. Passed on July 30th. A proud first generation American, born to a German mother and Italian father in Queens, New York he was raised in Mastic Beach, Long Island. Following his military service in the Unites States Navy, he became an entrepreneur and community leader. He served as a member and Presiding Officer of the Suffolk County Legislature and was later appointed by Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush to positions in the Energy, Housing and Urban Development Department, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, subsequently relocating to Washington, D.C. He retired to St. Petersburg, Florida in 2003. With each move from Long Island to Washington, D.C. to Florida he lent his considerable skills and energy to better his community. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Joanne (Ennesser), his daughter Lori, his son John and wife Lucinda, and his beloved grandchildren John and Adelina. He was an exceptional man who loved his family deeply. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name would be appreciated to the American Kidney Fund or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Visitation will be on August 10th followed by a Service on August 11th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, St. Petersburg. Webcasting of the Service and condolence book will be online at: www.memorialparkfuneral home.com
