John Rostron

John Rostron Notice
Rostron - John L, Sr. formerly of West Islip, LI. Beloved husband of Janice. Devoted father of John, Jr., Patricia and the late Steven. Loving grandfather of Edward, Adam and Kaitlyn and great grandfather of Andrew and James. Dear brother of Wallace. Loving father-in-law of Trish. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Funeral Service will be held Monday 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Monday 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019
