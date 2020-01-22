|
ROTH - John J. of East Meadow, NY on January 21, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving father of Christine Wilson, Kathleen Semeraro (Ralph), and Susan Cammisa (Nick). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Nicholas, John, Michael, Anthony, and Jenna. Adored brother of Margaret and Catherine. Proud US Army Veteran. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to America's Vet Dogs www.vetdogs.org or (631) 930-9000. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 22, 2020