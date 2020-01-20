|
|
RUBCEWICH - John Vincent, 98, of Huntington Station, passed away on January 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Helen Theresa (nee Schiller) for 73 years. Beloved father of Diane and John (Denise). Revered grandfather of John (Sarah), Natalee (Eric), Scott (Laura), Dana (Sean) & Michael (Lisa) and great-grandfather of John Anthony, William, James and Emilee. John was a decorated veteran of WWII, US Army Airforce achieving the rank of Master Sergeant serving as Flight Crew Chief. He will live forever in our hearts and minds, he died as he lived in peace, and with dignity. The world lost a hero today. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 20, 2020