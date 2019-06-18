MALONEY-John S., Jr., 85, of Sayville, NY and Jensen Beach, FL, previously of Brightwaters, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at home surrounded by family. John served as a commander in the United States Navy. He was superintendent of the Connetquot Central School District for 17 years. He spent 37 years in education, starting as a history teacher in 1960, and served as a dean, assistant principal, and principal of Peconic Street Junior High School. He retired in 1997. John was a long-time member and commodore of the Bay Shore-Brightwaters Yacht Club and a current member of the Sayville Yacht Club. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Bay Shore as well as Saint Lawrence the Martyr of Sayville. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years Elizabeth (nee Crane), parents John and Honorah, and sister-in-law Mary. John is survived by his wife of 14 years Lorraine Heinlein-Maloney; six children John III (Margaret) of Brightwaters, NY, James of Summit, NJ, Jean (Michael) Keane of West Islip, NY, Dennis (Robin) of Lake Grove, NY, Patricia (Louis Izenberg) of Chatham, NY, and Steven (Dina) of Sayville, NY; and three step-children Michael (Karen McNulty) Heinlein of Sayville, NY, Katherine (Nick Burford) Heinlein of Bayport, NY, and Joseph (Lisa) Heinlein of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren Michael, Jr. (Colleen), Kyle (Caitlin), and Caitlin (Robert Bisconti) Keane; Ryan (Megan), Elizabeth, Sean, Shannon, Margaret, Meghan, Jacqueline, Christian, and Mary Ellen Maloney; Erin, John, and Siobhan O'Connor; Virginia (Michael) Tornetta; and five step-grandchildren Jordan, Matthew, and Michaela Heinlein and Bryan and David Waag. His siblings include Rosemary (William) Malone of Lakewood, NJ, Frank (Marie) of The Villages and Marco Island, FL, and Michael (Ginger) of Tom's River, NJ. He was beloved by numerous nieces and nephews. Reposing Tuesday, 7-9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary