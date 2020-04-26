Home

John S. McEvoy

John S. McEvoy Notice
McEVOY - John S., 92, of Cedarhurst, NY passed away on March 20, 2020. Born in New York City on December 28, 1927. Beloved son of the late Harold W. McEvoy, deceased 1985 and the late Frances McEvoy, deceased 1995. Graduate of Fordham Prep, January 1946, Fordham University B.S., June 1949, New York Law School LL.B., June 1955. U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt., 1948-1962. Investment Officer and AVP Chase Manhattan Bank, 1967-1974. Retired VP European American Bank, January 1985. Retired VP Bank of New York, January 1997. Predec-eased by dear friend Nancy E. Dowd of Rockville Centre, NY. Survived by cousins Mrs. William Lortz of Sheldon, South Carolina and Mrs. Antony Hinton of London, England. Memorial Mass and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, New York to be scheduled for a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
