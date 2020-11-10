1/
John S. Roberts
ROBERTS - John S. of Le-vittown, NY passed on November 7th in his 73rd year. Loving husband of Florence. Loving father of Kelly (Daniel) Garthaffner, John (Theresa) Roberts, William (Deanna) Roberts, Adam (Meghan) Roberts and Kristen. Dear brother of Paul (Angela) Roberts. Cherished Grandpa of Benjamin, Jillian, Olivia, Hannah, Holden and Riley. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:45 AM at Holy Family R. C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2020.
