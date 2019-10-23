|
SCAROLA - John M. passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Loving husband of Theodora. Cherished Father of Michael (Mary), Steven, Robert (Gina), Mary and the late John. Adored grandfather of Alex, Julia, Madeline, Johnny, Theresa, Emerson, and Robert. Dear brother of Angela Gray (the late Bernie) and Michael (Patricia). Reposing at Massa-pequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park Today 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9am St. Paul the Apostle RC Church, Brookville. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019