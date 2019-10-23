Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle RC Church
Brookville, NY
John Scarola Notice
SCAROLA - John M. passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Loving husband of Theodora. Cherished Father of Michael (Mary), Steven, Robert (Gina), Mary and the late John. Adored grandfather of Alex, Julia, Madeline, Johnny, Theresa, Emerson, and Robert. Dear brother of Angela Gray (the late Bernie) and Michael (Patricia). Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park on Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9am St. Paul the Apostle RC Church, Brookville. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
