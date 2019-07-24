SCOTT- John C. Jr., 84, passed on the morning of July 19th. As a young man he served in the US Navy and then began his service as a Patrolman for the NYPD. His final career he served as a firefighter with the FDNY and retired a Lieutenant with 35 years of service. Survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters: Maureen Scott-Sacco (Tom), Eileen Lombardozzi (Keith), granddaughters Jessica Scott and Danielle Sacco, and five great-grandchildren. Prede-ceased by his son Steven J. Scott. He was a wonderful husband and caretaker to his wife. A beloved uncle to, many nieces and nephews. He was a kind, gentle, generous and joyous soul who touched the lives of so many. He gave the best hugs. To know him was to love him dearly. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, dancing and he was known for being the best joke teller and always livened up the parties. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to the NY Firefighters Burn Center Foundation. www.nyffburncenter.com Published in Newsday on July 24, 2019